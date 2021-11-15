Earlier Sunday, Nov. 14, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) dive team and marine Ppatrol were able to locate and remove a car that had driven into Cape Meares Lake on Thursday night.
No one was injured and the single occupant/driver was assisted from the car by witnesses of the crash.
"Apparently the car hydroplaned in deep water, and entered the lake," said Deputy Billy Cloud, TCSO SAR coordinator and dive team member. "We had hoped to dive on it yesterday but was unable to due to the flooding operations in the county."
Dive team members Cloud and Deputy Chris Barnett were aided by Marine Deputies Dennis Greiner and Kelly Awe.
After divers attached the cable, the vehicle was pulled from the water and towed from the scene by Menefee's Towing.
