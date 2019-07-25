A crew from Tillamook People’s Utility District (PUD) responded to a power outage on Wednesday, July 24 at 7:57 p.m. on East 3rd Street, McCormick Loop Road, Brookfield Avenue, Trask River Road, Colonial Place, Kenway Drive, and Mountain View Drive areas in Tillamook.
Around 9:30 p.m. it was assessed that a car was speeding and exited the roadway and struck a PUD power pole. The powerlines blocked the roadway for a period of time. By this time, these areas had been restored. Areas from Greentree Ridge Road to Skyline Drive remained without expected to remain without power for seven hours. Power was restored to the area at 12:50 a.m.
There were no injuries from the crash. Units from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
