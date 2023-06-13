Work on the new 1.7-mile section of Cape Meares Loop Road that will reconnect Cape Meares to Oceanside is around two thirds complete and on track to be completed by Halloween.
A recent site visit with Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity showed that the $22 million project will offer drivers stunning views while also bringing northern access to the Cape Meares Wildlife Refuge and completing the circuit of the Three Capes Scenic Route.
The original, failed alignment used for the road sits on a path constructed as a Crown Zellerbach logging road, on the west side of the ridge on Cape Meares, the right of way for which the county purchased from Stimson Lumber.
However, that alignment sits on an active slide zone, shown on area maps as early as the late 19th century. In the 2000s and early 2010s the road suffered a series of landslides, which initially forced the county to twice reconfigure the road’s alignment before a final slide in 2013 led to the decision to abandon the west side of the ridge. The road was closed while work to find a less slide-prone alignment option began.
Laity said that the design phase began for the new alignment in 2015, leading to multiple rounds of geotechnical surveys, planning and design. That phase cost $4 million and lasted until construction began in 2022.
The lion’s share of the project’s funding is coming from Federal Land Access Program grants administered by the Federal Lands Highway program of the Federal Highway Administration. Those grants are available to projects that open access to federal lands, in this case the Cape Meares National Wildlife Refuge. The grants are contributing 90% of the funding for the project, with the county putting up the remainder, and the highway administration is managing work at the site.
“If there wasn’t that federal wildlife refuge up on top of that cape, we wouldn’t have any federal money,” Laity said.
The new alignment will run from just north of the quarry on Bayshore Drive, over the east side of the ridge, and reconnect with Bayshore Drive on the north side of the cape. Easements for the road were purchased from the Oceanside Water District, Stimson Lumber and Green Crow Logging, which has recently sold its land to Olympic Peninsula LLC, with the easement transferring.
Work commenced last spring, and in its first year entailed moving tons of dirt, constructing several retaining walls and doing grading and other preparatory work at the site.
Logging companies had previously harvested the timber in the area, but Laity says that 280,000 cubic yards of dirt needed to be excavated to prepare for the road (one cubic yard is roughly the size of a washing machine). Luckily, Green Crow agreed to have the excavated dirt redeposited on their property adjacent to the construction, removing the need for large trucks to use county roads last summer.
As of late May, crews were nearing completion on the portion of the road accessed from the south side of the project near Oceanside. They have almost completely constructed two 40-foot retaining walls on the slope and have graded and laid the roadbed for a good portion of the road on that side of the cape.
They are also nearing completion on the construction of a 40-foot-tall section of geofoam fill that will connect the south part of the project with the north. On the north side, more work remains to be done on the shorter section of road, but prep work is under way.
This summer, crews will be accessing the southern portion of road via the old road on the west side of the cape, moving heavy equipment over that stretch on a regular basis.
Laity said the public works department has installed a sign at the gated entrance to the road by the entrance to the Cape Meares refuge to warn hikers not to use the road. He emphasized that it would not be safe to walk on the disused road with the heavy equipment and recommended using a trail at the refuge that offers similar views but is more strenuous.
The new 1.7-mile section of road will traverse exceedingly steep slopes, with grades maxing out at 12% and several switchbacks, even after the extensive excavations that have taken place. A scenic pullout is being constructed on the north side of the ridge looking south towards the Three Arch Rocks National Wildlife refuge. Laity said that he expects the new road to pull cyclists from Highway 101 and that they will be challenged by the climb but rewarded by the commanding views from the top.
Laity said that the project’s construction phase is on track to remain within its $18 million budget and meet the projected finishing date of October 31, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the first week of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.