Cape Meares Loop Road 1

A view of the preparations underway on the north section of the road, just south of the community of Cape Meares.

Work on the new 1.7-mile section of Cape Meares Loop Road that will reconnect Cape Meares to Oceanside is around two thirds complete and on track to be completed by Halloween.

A recent site visit with Tillamook County Public Works Director Chris Laity showed that the $22 million project will offer drivers stunning views while also bringing northern access to the Cape Meares Wildlife Refuge and completing the circuit of the Three Capes Scenic Route. 

Cape Meares Loop Road 4

The location where the landslide on the west side of the cape took out the original alignment of the road.
Cape Meares Loop Road 2

The 40-foot-tall section of geofoam fill that will link the north and south sections of the project. 
Cape Meares Loop Road 5

The view from the location of the future scenic pullout on the south side of the cape, looking over the Three Arch Rocks National Wildlife Refuge.
Cape Meares Road 3

One of the sections of retaining wall that has been built on the north side of the cape to help maintain manageable grades.
0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.