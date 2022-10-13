The Cannon Beach City Council addressed a short agenda last Tuesday night at City Hall.
With Mayor Council President Mike Benefield attending the meeting via Zoom due to a Coronavirus infection, Councilman Brandon Ogilve chaired the meeting. Mayor Sam Steidel was also absent attending an out of town conference.
Ogilve decided that due to the Council’s diminished attendance, public comment on the transportation system plan should be left open until the November meeting, with Council discussion and voting postponed until that meeting as well.
Several members of the public made short comment on the plan, but all said they would reserve their full comments for the next meeting.
After that, the Council addressed an ordinance to regulate psilocybin activity in the town. With the decision not to put a measure on the November ballot on whether to permit psilocybin business activity in the town, the drug will become legal on January 1.
The proposed ordinance will limit psilocybin production activity to the area around the RV park, while distribution will be limited to commercial districts. The ordinance passed the Council by a vote of 3-1, with Councilwoman Robin Risley voting nay.
The council then unanimously voted to approve a Heritage Tree program, to help the city preserve important local trees.
Council members proceeded to unanimously recognize October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Cannon Beach.
There were several committee appointments, which the Council then considered. They quickly approved Dorian Farrow to the Budget Committee and Jay Orloff to the Design Review Board.
Orloff, a local architect, had also applied for a vacancy on the planning commission. However, concerns over potential conflicts of interest led the Council to delay voting to allow other applicants time to come forward.
Finally, the Council unanimously voted an extra day of vacation for city employees around the holidays, giving them four-day weekends for the final two weekends of the year.
