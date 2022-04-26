The Nehalem Bay Health District seeks qualified voters for the Fiscal Year 2022- 2023 Budget Committee.
The meeting will be held via Zoom on April 26th @ 7:00 PM via Zoom. If a second meeting, if required, it will be held May 3 @ 7:00 PM.
Applicants should reside in the district which is the same boundaries as Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue except for the Riverside Estates Annexation. Statements of interest with contact information should be received prior to April 12, 2022.
Send emails to: nbhdistrict@gmail.com, letters to P.O. Box 6, Wheeler, OR 97147 or deliver to the district office at 278 Rowe Street, Room 218, Wheeler, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.