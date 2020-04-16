In honor of National Safe Digging Month, Oregon’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) and the Utility Notification Center (OUNC) remind Oregonians to call 811 at least two business days before digging to have underground utility lines marked.
“This year we recognize more people may be home doing projects in the yard due to the COVID-19 situation, so we want to remind homeowners and contractors to be sure to call 811 before you dig to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Megan Decker, PUC chair. “This is essential to ensure utility services are not interrupted for community members during this pandemic.”
The OUNC, who operates the free 811 one-call center, notifies the utility companies that serve the area of the planned project. Utility personnel then visit the project site to mark the approximate location of the underground lines, pipes and cables in the planned digging area.
“Never assume a digging project is too shallow and won’t hit a utility line,” said Scott Gallegos, OUNC Board chair. “Whether planting a tree or a shrub, building a deck, or installing a fence, always call 811 at least two business days ahead to have your lines located. This is the only way to know what’s below.”
Statistics show that a majority of line strikes occur during the warmer months when more yard work is being done. In 2017 an estimated 439,000 line strikes occurred nationwide, 25 percent of which were due to insufficient notice to the 811 service.
To reduce the number of line strikes in Oregon, there are strong local partnerships between the OUNC, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the PUC to enhance the communication link and improve safety efforts.
Call 811 or visit digsafelyoregon.com to submit a locate request or to learn more about safe digging practices.
