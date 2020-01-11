143 children in 51 families: that is the success story for the C.H.I.L.D. organization in providing Christmas presents for children in our community. This can only happen when the community, as individuals and businesses, come together to give in this special season.
Thank you from the C.H.I.L.D. organization and from the parents of the children. Everyone who very generously gave the requested toys and clothing for these children is a blessing to our community.
It is not possible to list all of the many “secret Santa’s,” but C.H.I.L.D. would like to thank the following businesses for posting the giving tags for community members to pick up: Mohler Coop, Manzanita Grocery and Deli, Rinehart Clinic, Meredith Lodging, Umpqua Bank in Tillamook, Tillamook Country Smoker, Columbia Bank in Manzanita, The Bayway in Nehalem, Bay City United Methodist Church, and Grumpy’s in Rockaway Beach.
The C.H.I.L.D. organization is a non-profit under the auspices of the Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church and in cooperation with the Bay City United Methodist Church. It also sponsors a Back-to-School program with applications being taken starting in July. Contact C.H.I.L.D. at nbumcchild@gmail.com or call 503-368-5712.
