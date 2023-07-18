Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris was sworn in as a member of Tillamook Fire District’s Board of Directors on July 11, before receiving scrutiny and criticism from public commenters.
The district’s volunteers also voiced their support for interim-Chief Jeff McBrayer, endorsing his hiring as full-time chief in their monthly report to the board.
Public interest in the meeting was high, with nearly 50 people gathered at the 911 Dispatch Center on Nestucca Avenue. It began with the swearing in of Burris to the board, following his victory in an uncontested election in May.
That campaign and election followed Burris’s March filing of a suit against the district seeking $480,000 in damages for a host of claims regarding his 2022 dismissal as a volunteer firefighter with the district. That dismissal followed the alleged dissemination of an explicit video of a former firefighter by Burris and another, paid, firefighter at the district, Chuck Spittles. Spittles is also suing the district seeking just over $960,000.
At the meeting, it didn’t take long for the suits and the deleterious impact of the associated legal costs to come up.
In the volunteer firefighter association’s monthly report, Assistant Chief Edwards for the second consecutive month sounded the alarm about volunteer morale. He said that “petty political fights” were threatening the district’s mission in an apparent reference to the suits. Edwards was less vague later in his report, saying, “we’re all on the same team guys, this is crap.”
Public commenters were also direct, addressing what they perceived as a conflict of interest on Burris’s part. Port of Tillamook Bay Commissioner Jack Mulder attended the meeting and called on Burris to drop the suit, as did two other public commenters and an assistant chief from the district.
Another commenter asked Burris what good he hope to accomplish by serving on the board, to which he replied that firefighting was “a passion I’ve had before everything else.” When asked how he thought the lawsuits against the district were helping the district, Burris declined to answer.
The most direct approach was taken by ex-Board Chair Tim Hamburger, who bluntly asked Burris to resign to avoid possible ethics violations. Burris declined.
A potentially fraught secondary effect of Burris’s suit also started to emerge at the meeting, as it became clear that Burris’s brother, Allen, who is also on the board will be hampered in his service by the suits.
During the election of officers at the beginning of the meeting, Allen was informed that the district’s counsel had advised that he should not serve as an officer to avoid conflicts of interest. Later in the meeting, it was further explained that the district’s counsel had advised that neither Burris brother should represent the district in any capacity, including at board training seminars put on by state agencies.
Board Chair Brian Cameron said that the district’s counsel had advised that as long as those conditions were observed and they recused themselves from any decisions around the suits, the Burrises would be legally compliant.
The volunteer firefighters’ association monthly report also gave a ringing endorsement to interim-Chief Jeff McBrayer. “Guys love him; he’s what we needed,” Edwards said.
Edwards went on to say that he had conducted a straw poll of the volunteer force and found that support for offering McBrayer the chief on a full-time basis was nearly unanimous.
