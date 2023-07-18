Tillamook Fire District

Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris was sworn in as a member of Tillamook Fire District’s Board of Directors on July 11, before receiving scrutiny and criticism from public commenters.

The district’s volunteers also voiced their support for interim-Chief Jeff McBrayer, endorsing his hiring as full-time chief in their monthly report to the board.

