The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) will begin allowing burning for burn barrels and burn piles, effective Friday, Sep. 13.
In Tillamook County, for the general public, burning permits are required. For residents that live within a City Fire Department District or Rural Fire Protection District, they will need to contact their local Fire Department for burn permit requirements. In the remainder of Tillamook County, the ODF issues burning permits.
There is no fee for the burn permit, but an on-site inspection with the landowner is performed prior to issuing a permit. Information about burning permits and how to obtain a permit for Tillamook is available by calling the ODF at 503-815-7056, or you may contact your local fire department.
Campfires on the beach must be at least 50 feet away from vegetation, and any driftwood concentrations. For further information please contact your local fire district or the ODF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.