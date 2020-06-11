The Bureau of Land Management is seeking proposals for natural resource projects that restore and improve public lands across Western Oregon. Up to $6.6 million in funding is available for projects that provide community-based solutions to pressing public lands challenges like wildland fire prevention, trash clean-up, watershed restoration, road maintenance, control of noxious weeds and more.
Individuals, non-profit organizations, organized groups and local governments are encouraged to submit funding applications for natural resource projects in Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill Counties through the BLM Secure Rural Schools Title II Program. The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act provides funds for a variety of activities that benefit Federal lands and resources in the benefiting county.
Title II funds are designed to make investments in public lands and create additional employment opportunities through projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems, and restore and improve land health and water quality. These projects are also designed to improve cooperative relationships among the people that use and care for public lands and the agencies that manage these lands.
Individuals and groups interested in submitting projects to the BLM are encouraged to discuss the project proposals with the appropriate coordinator for the District in which the project would be primarily implemented:
• Coos Bay District: Megan Harper, m1harper@blm.gov, 541-751-4353; or Stephanie Messerle, smesserl@blm.gov, 541-751-4230
• Medford District, Roseburg District and Klamath Falls Field Office of the Lakeview District: Christina Beslin, cbeslin@blm.gov, (541) 618-2371
• Northwest District: Patricia Johnston, pjohnsto@blm.gov, (541) 683-6181
The Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee, which is made up of local citizens, will recommend which projects should receive funding. The newly formed Western Oregon RAC is consolidated from the Coastal Oregon RAC, the Norwest Oregon RAC and the Southwest Oregon RAC.
The application forms, criteria, and instructions are available through the grants.gov website using Notice of Funding Opportunity Announcement # L20AS00029 BLM OR/WA Secure Rural Schools, Title II Grants. Applications must be submitted through grants.gov by Sept. 30.
For more information about BLM’s Western Oregon RAC and Secure Rural Schools visit: https://blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-you/oregon-washington/western-oregon-rac
