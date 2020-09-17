As a result of extreme fire activity, the Bureau of Land Management Northwest Oregon District has temporarily closed all recreation sites and certain roads through Sept. 30.
All BLM developed campgrounds in northwestern Oregon are closed to the public, and dispersed camping is prohibited. Members of the public may not enter closed recreation areas. This temporary closure covers the northwestern part of the state, west of the Cascade Range and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River.
Additional temporary use restrictions are also in place to prevent additional fire starts. See the closure order for full details: https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/orwa-fpo-nwo-091520.pdf.
Public and firefighter safety are the highest priority. The extreme fire danger and behavior have prompted the closure of these sites while fire suppression crews respond to the incidents. As it becomes safe to do so, firefighters will begin to assess the fires and their impacts in alignment with sound risk management practices.
Multiple new fires on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and private lands in the region have prompted various levels of evacuation. Moderate to heavy smoke impacts from the fires are expected to continue along the western slopes of the Cascades and into the Willamette Valley.
Personal safety is paramount. Stay informed on air quality ratings and more by visiting the Oregon Smoke Blog at http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/. Learn how to stay safe from wildfire smoke at https://www.cdc.gov/air/wildfire-smoke/default.htm.
Nearby residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to check with local emergency officials for the latest information on evacuations.
For the latest road and weather condition updates, visit https://www.tripcheck.com/.
Additional fire information is available on Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov
Please call 911 to report any signs of new fires.
Please observe public use restrictions and help us limit potential new starts during this time. A list of personal use restrictions, as well as closure orders, are available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon. For a map of the Northwest Oregon District, visit https://www.blm.gov/office/northwest-oregon-district-office.
