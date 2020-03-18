Event organizer Bob Larson came up with the idea one winter day, hoping to create a spring attraction for Tillamook, eyeing the fairgrounds indoor arena as an ideal location. From humble beginnings, the idea grew into a house-packing showstopper. The first event drew around 700 guests; 2019’s estimated attendance was 1,100.
“We do as much as we can every year to change up the event so it doesn’t get stale,” Larson said. “Something that’s really drawn a lot of attention to this event is how up close and personal it is when the bulls and horses come out of the chutes; it’s really a fun event versus being at a big rodeo where you’re so far away you really can’t see anything.”
Bulls & Broncs Results
Bull Riding: Dawson Branton with 84 points on Bounty Ball.
Barebacks: Kyle Bounds with 84 points.
Mechanical Bull: The first place team was Kenny Kramer, Devin Cloyd, David Zeller and Clayton Heitsman with a total time of 34.97 seconds. They won first place trophies and Pelican insulated growlers.
The second-place team was sponsored by Brian Werner Concrete Construction and its team members were Jake Martin, Haden Werner, Nathan Seaholm and Chandler DeNoble with a total time of 12.84 seconds. They won second place trophies and Pelican Brewing hats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.