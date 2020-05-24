Gov. Kate Brown ordered on Friday, May 22, flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, until noon. Oregonians are asked to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.
President Trump proclaimed May 25, 2020, as a day of Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day and designated the hour beginning in each locality at 11 a.m. as a time when people might unite in prayer for permanent peace.
"Memorial Day is a time for us to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the people who serve and protect our nation,” Brown said. "We remember the fallen. We remember their courage and tenacity. We remember their dedication and determination, their service and sacrifice. Together, we resolve to remember those who have given their lives in the name of peace and freedom. We honor and remember our veterans, fallen heroes, military members, and their families all across Oregon."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.