Brooklyn Bush of Tillamook High School in Tillamook is one of only six agricultural educators nationwide to receive the 2020 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award, presented during the 2020 NAAE Virtual Convention, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
The Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award is given to an NAAE member in their third to eighth year of teaching who have exemplified great teaching methods in the classroom and have been dedicated to their career through personal and professional growth. Bush has been teaching at Tillamook since 2015 where she sees over 300 students each year and teaches animal and plant science pathways in her classroom. She invests in her students as much as she can through building relationships in order to meet their individual needs as well as the needs of the different local businesses that a lot of her students take part in. Bush works hard to connect with the Tillamook community to create endless opportunities for her students' success.
“The agricultural diversity makes being the agriculture teacher in Tillamook really excited because of the support from the community and the chance to teach many diverse topics,” Bush said. “I firmly believe that if an educator invests their time wisely in students and builds connections with them, then the students will invest in their own learning and truly dive into the material the teacher is presenting.”
Like most educators, Bush takes the time to really get to know her students, acknowledging their strengths and working hard to motivate them to put the effort into their education. She celebrates her students throughout the year by selecting a student of the month in her classroom as this encourages students to continue to work towards classroom and personal goals. Even before the outbreak of COVID-19, she recognized the importance of using online resources and ensuring additional handouts of materials are available as she holds her students accountable for their own learning. Bush challenges students to think outside the box and incorporates a combination of methods that allow students to use visual, kinesthetic and auditory skills.
Aside from teaching, Bush understands the importance of being a lifelong learner as she participates in professional development organizations to better her knowledge and teaching methods. Over her 5 years of teaching, she has attended conferences through NAAE and the Oregon Agricultural Teacher Association to gain more skill sets can be transferred onto her students. Participating in Early Career Teacher Workshops at Oregon State University has also allowed her to meet other teachers in her state and provided innovative training opportunities that will benefit the success of her students.
Bush acknowledges that the Tillamook agricultural education program would not be possible without the help from local partnerships and community members. For this reason, she relies on assistance from businesses, alumni and her co-teachers to continuously improve the opportunities available for students. Bush has applied for many grants and partnered with other organizations to provide over $226,000 for the program to purchase supplies and equipment for the classroom.
In addition to her involvement in the classroom, she was selected to serve as both a national agriscience teacher ambassador as well as a National FFA teacher ambassador just last year. Bush participates in yearly conferences and meetings that work to improve the agricultural education profession. She also serves as a teacher mentor and representative for the CTE program at Tillamook High School.
The National Association of Agricultural Educators was founded as the National Vocational Agricultural Teachers’ Association in 1948. The NAAE has grown to become a federation of state agricultural educator associations, providing service to more than 9,000 members nationwide in advocacy for agricultural education, professional development for agricultural educators, and recruitment and retention of agricultural educators. NAAE’s mission, “professionals providing agricultural education for the global community through visionary leadership, advocacy and service” is echoed through the various programs and initiatives offered to members. For more information on the NAAE and agricultural education, visit the NAAE website at www.naae.org or Facebook at www.facebook.com/naaeagedu.
