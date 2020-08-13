Business Oregon released on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the latest of the state's COVID-19 relief efforts, investing in broadband access across Oregon, in mostly rural communities. The Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown allocated $10 million from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to Business Oregon's Rural Broadband Capacity Program for broadband projects targeting unserved and underserved areas of the state.
“Expanding and enhancing broadband access speeds in rural areas has become even more important as business and workforce models shift in the face of the COVID pandemic,” said Chris Cummings, Business Oregon director. “This federal funding can leverage our ongoing work building out rural broadband in a big way.”
Grants will provide funding for 28 projects across 24 counties that deliver increased broadband-speed internet access for telework, telehealth, and K-12 distance learning applications in unserved and underserved areas in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Awardees include Oregon cities, counties, tribes, cooperatives, school districts, and private sector internet service providers.
The following entities are receiving grant offers:
Organization Grant Offered
Alyrica $167,650
Arlington TV Co-op $65,347
Blue Mountain Networks $249,486
Canby Telephone Association $175,000
Casco PEAK Internet $1,222,757
Central Cascades Fire & EMS $123,500
City of Boardman $687,965
City of Independence $239,810
City of Sherwood $346,857
Clatskaine School District $22,000
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $750,000
Douglas FastNet $1,049,467
Eastern Oregon Net, Inc. (EONI) $83,330
Emerald Broadband LLC $1,529,600
Frontier Communications NW $627,300
Hawk Networks Inc. $13,856
Illinois Valley Data Center LLC $113,670
Lane Fi $145,354
Lincoln County $28,900
Long Creek School District $20,000
MiWave $434,397
Monroe Telephone Company $199,610
Pioneer Connect $361,082
Sherman County $160,000
Sureline Broadband LLC $122,041
The GEO $217,400
Tillamook County $349,800
Warm Springs Telecom $492,290
Funding will be contingent upon successful contract negotiation between Business Oregon and funding recipients. All projects must be completed and grant funds must be expended by Dec. 30. Unexpended funds will be returned to the U.S. Treasury in accordance with the CARES Act of 2020.
