Broadband access
Business Oregon released on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the latest of the state's COVID-19 relief efforts, investing in broadband access across Oregon, in mostly rural communities. The Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown allocated $10 million from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to Business Oregon's Rural Broadband Capacity Program for broadband projects targeting unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“Expanding and enhancing broadband access speeds in rural areas has become even more important as business and workforce models shift in the face of the COVID pandemic,” said Chris Cummings, Business Oregon director. “This federal funding can leverage our ongoing work building out rural broadband in a big way.”

Grants will provide funding for 28 projects across 24 counties that deliver increased broadband-speed internet access for telework, telehealth, and K-12 distance learning applications in unserved and underserved areas in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Awardees include Oregon cities, counties, tribes, cooperatives, school districts, and private sector internet service providers.

The following entities are receiving grant offers:

Organization Grant Offered

Alyrica $167,650

Arlington TV Co-op $65,347

Blue Mountain Networks $249,486

Canby Telephone Association $175,000

Casco PEAK Internet $1,222,757

Central Cascades Fire & EMS $123,500

City of Boardman $687,965

City of Independence $239,810

City of Sherwood $346,857

Clatskaine School District $22,000

Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation $750,000

Douglas FastNet $1,049,467

Eastern Oregon Net, Inc. (EONI) $83,330

Emerald Broadband LLC $1,529,600

Frontier Communications NW $627,300

Hawk Networks Inc. $13,856

Illinois Valley Data Center LLC $113,670

Lane Fi $145,354

Lincoln County $28,900

Long Creek School District $20,000

MiWave $434,397

Monroe Telephone Company $199,610

Pioneer Connect $361,082

Sherman County $160,000

Sureline Broadband LLC $122,041

The GEO $217,400

Tillamook County $349,800

Warm Springs Telecom $492,290

Funding will be contingent upon successful contract negotiation between Business Oregon and funding recipients. All projects must be completed and grant funds must be expended by Dec. 30. Unexpended funds will be returned to the U.S. Treasury in accordance with the CARES Act of 2020.

