A full closure at Fagan Creek Bridge at milepost 0.13 is scheduled to close beginning Monday, Nov. 15, through Saturday, Nov. 20. The work will remove the existing three Ton load limitation and is expected to last for over 10 years.
Tillamook County Public Works will pave the project upon completion, when weather permits, and when oil becomes available. Paving work may be contracted. Burton Fraser Road was closed during our recent storm event due to high water.
