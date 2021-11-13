Oregon BottleDrop is excited to announce the grand opening of the Tillamook area’s first bulk bottle and can redemption location, providing residents the option of redeeming Oregon 10-cent refund containers through bagged bulk recycling instead of redeeming them one container at a time. The new BottleDrop network drop location, located at the Tillamook Fred Meyer, is part of BottleDrop’s popular Green Bag and Blue Bag Programs.
Bag drop locations make it fast and easy for area residents to return, redeem and recycle qualifying beverage containers in BottleDrop Green Bags, which can be purchased at the Tillamook Fred Meyer store. Customers can also sign up for a BottleDrop account at the store kiosk, and print bag tag stickers with QR codes linking the bags to their accounts. Then they simply tag their Green Bags with their stickers, fill them with empty Oregon 10-cent refund containers, and drop them off at the new location at Tillamook Fred Meyer (or any other BottleDrop location statewide). Containers are counted and credited to the account holder’s BottleDrop account within seven days.
Nonprofits and their supporters can participate as well, supercharging their bottle and can fundraising drives through the Blue Bag Program. The Blue Bag program allows nonprofits to set up fundraising accounts with BottleDrop and distribute Blue Bags to their supporters. Just like the Green Bag program, fundraisers are given unique bag tag QR code stickers to place on their bags, which ensure that the funds from those containers are credited to the nonprofit’s BottleDrop account.
BottleDrop is operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which introduced the bulk Green and Blue Bag redemption program in 2010 as a convenient and efficient bottle and can recycling option for Oregonians. The program has grown each year since, with Oregonians returning 8.3 million Green and Blue Bags in 2020. Tillamook Fred Meyer is the 78th bag drop location in BottleDrop’s statewide network.
“There’s no better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Bottle Bill this year than to watch it continue to grow, expand, and innovate. Oregon’s system produces some of the best outcomes in the nation because of efforts like this to expand the BottleDrop network and open up new and convenient redemption options to residents across the state,” said State Sen. Betsy Johnson.
How does BottleDrop’s Green Bag system work?
Oregonians who have a BottleDrop account can purchase approved Green Bags for a small fee. In Tillamook, Green Bags are available for purchase at the Fred Meyer store. Account holders can print bag tag labels with QR codes linking their bags to their accounts at the kiosk also located inside the Tillamook Fred Meyer.
Customers then fill the bags with redeemable bottles and cans and drop them at any BottleDrop Green Bag drop locations statewide. BottleDrop will count the contents and credit the account within seven days. There are different ways account holders can spend their redemption funds:
- Withdraw them for cash at the Fred Meyer Tillamook or any BottleDrop kiosk;
- Make their funds go 20% further by spending them at the Fred Meyer Tillamook through the BottleDrop Plus program; - Save for education by linking your BottleDrop Account with an Oregon College Savings Account; or, - Donate to a charity of your choice through BottleDrop Give.
Customers can get started with the Green Bag program on BottleDrop’s website, by downloading the mobile app via the App Store and Google Play, or by signing up at the BottleDrop kiosk inside the store.
About BottleDrop and the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is the industry steward of Oregon’s nationally recognized beverage container redemption system and the operator of the BottleDrop network. Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., OBRC is a statewide, not-for-profit cooperative, formed by the beverage distributors, manufacturers and grocers. OBRC helps keep Oregon beautiful by providing outstanding services to partners, distributors, retailers and the public for the recovery, reuse and recycling of beverage containers. Through OBRC’s BottleDrop Redemption Centers and container pickup service for more than 2,500 retail partners, the co-op recycles around two billion beverage containers annually, protecting the Oregon we love, supporting the causes we cherish, and inspiring innovation beyond our borders – all without a penny of state funding. To learn more, visit BottleDropCenters.com or OBRC.com.
