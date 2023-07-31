Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visited the port of Garibaldi on July 24, meeting with Port Manager Mike Saindon, two port commissioners and port tenants.
Saindon and Commissioners Val Folkema and Bob Browning shared information about the port’s operations and hurdles to its continued development with Bonamici and gave her a brief tour of the port’s facilities.
The meeting and tour marked Bonamici’s first visit to the Port of Garibaldi after Tillamook County was added to the congresswoman’s district in the most recent redistricting cycle. Bonamici, who cochairs the Oceans Caucus, said that she had been happy to have Tillamook County added to her district and looked forward to working with the port.
Saindon began the visit by briefing Bonamici in the port’s office. He said that the most important concern for the port is the completion of rehabilitation work on the south jetty at the entrance to Tillamook Bay.
Saindon said that the unique water flow patterns in the Pacific Ocean off the northwestern coast led to a need for jetties at harbor entrances that was not present elsewhere in the United States. Tillamook Bay’s north jetty was constructed in 1914, while the south jetty’s construction was delayed by a lack of local matching funding until 1969, with completion coming in 1979.
It is important for the jetties to be of the same length, Saindon said, to create a self-scouring effect in the channel created between the two and prevent sediment from building up at the entrance. Currently, the south jetty is failing and the last 300 feet are underwater, reducing the effect and increasing the hazard of navigating the channel.
Congress appropriated $62 million for work on the south jetty in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2022 to match repairs completed on the north jetty in 2010. However, bureaucratic issues at the Army Corps of Engineers have delayed the project’s expected start date from this summer to 2024.
The navigational issues currently being created by the jetty’s disrepair are leading fishermen hailing from other ports with full boats not to enter Tillamook Bay, opting instead to transport their catch to Astoria or Newport, according to Saindon. He said that this was costing the port potential revenue and even made access challenging for the local fleet at times.
Bonamici said that she appreciated the importance of the issue and the information that Saindon shared with her and that she would help in whatever way she could.
Saindon then detailed other infrastructure needs at the port, saying that he had a list of between $25 and $30 million in needed work.
Most pressing among these is repairing the port’s aging seawall foundation, which has forced half of the port’s commercial facilities to close due to noncompliance with seismic codes. Saindon said that the port would also like to build an additional seawall at the entrance to the Miami River to direct sediment away from the port and into the channel to the ocean.
Securing grant funding for these projects is challenging for the Port of Garibaldi, which competes with larger, fully commercial ports, according to Saindon.
Saindon said that while other ports might have larger volumes, the family-wage jobs that the Port of Garibaldi provides are critical to the community. He also noted that Garibaldi’s fleet had a younger average age than most.
Bonamici said that she understood the port’s importance and the need to focus on all types of infrastructure development and that she and her staff would work to support the port on those projects.
Saindon then took Bonamici on a tour of the port’s facilities, with the first stop coming at Oregon Seaweed’s grow tanks. There, Oregon Seaweed President and COO Jason Busch showed the congresswoman the red seaweed that his company produces at the port.
Oregon Seaweed began operations in Bandon seven years ago, recently expanding to Garibaldi, and according to Busch, they are the largest land-based seaweed farm in the United States. The seaweed they grow is high in protein, and Busch said that he hopes to see it used in meat-substitute products in the future.
The tour continued with a visit to Tillamook Bay Seafoods’ warehouse, where Bonamici met with owner Jeremy Coon. The warehouse stands in sharp contrast to the row of buildings that have been left abandoned due to the seawall’s disrepair next to which it sits.
Tillamook Bay Seafoods sells bait and ice to boats at the port and operates several of their own while also purchasing and processing seafood. According to Coon, the 2023 season has been highly successful in Garibaldi, with more than two million pounds of Dungeness Crab harvested, more than twice the average mark. He also echoed Saindon’s concerns about the south jetty, noting that boats were trapped in the port when swells were nine feet and larger.
Bonamici’s visit concluded with a brief, visual inspection of the failing seawall and a visit to the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, which is headquartered at the port. Bonamici told all with whom she visited that she would be returning to the port in the future and looked forward to working to increase its positive economic impacts on the community.
