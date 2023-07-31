Bonamici Port of Garibaldi 1

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Port of Garibaldi Manager Mike Saindon inspect the failing seawall upon which much of the port is built.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici visited the port of Garibaldi on July 24, meeting with Port Manager Mike Saindon, two port commissioners and port tenants.

Saindon and Commissioners Val Folkema and Bob Browning shared information about the port’s operations and hurdles to its continued development with Bonamici and gave her a brief tour of the port’s facilities.

Bonamici Port of Garibaldi 2

Oregon Seaweed President Jason Busch shows Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici his company’s seaweed growing tanks at the Port of Garibaldi.
