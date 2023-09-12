Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici was in Tillamook on September 6, to visit Liberty Elementary School on its first day of classes.
Liberty Elementary Principal Rachel Williamson gave Bonamici a tour of the school and the congresswoman visited with Tillamook Superintendent Matthew Ellis, students and teachers.
Bonamici’s visit to Liberty came in the afternoon as half of the school’s students were finishing up with their introductory day for the school year. The other half were set to arrive the following day for their first day.
Liberty Elementary educates the kindergarten and first-grade aged students of central Tillamook County and currently has 260 students enrolled, divided between 120 kindergarteners and 140 first graders.
Williamson showed Bonamici the school’s six classrooms and discussed the various programs that Liberty offers for its students. One classroom in each grade participates in the district’s dual language program, aiming to help students achieve fluency in Spanish, while the school also offers special education instruction and two classrooms set aside for small group work with intervention specialists, for kids who need extra instruction. The school also offers free breakfast and lunch to all students.
Liberty’s classrooms vary in age and size after numerous expansion projects through the years have added to the school’s footprint. Williamson said that the staff prioritizes creating a calming visual and physical environment in their classrooms to help kids regulate their emotions.
This summer, the school upgraded one of its first-grade classrooms and added a climbing wall to its gymnasium, and its music program has returned for the first time in over a decade.
Bonamici noted that her role with schools was limited as a federal legislator, as most educational policy decisions are made at the state and local level. However, she did mention the impact of Title IX, which prevents discrimination in education and the shift in focus away from testing under the Every Child Succeeds Act that was passed in 2015, replacing No Child Left Behind.
