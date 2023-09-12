Bonamici at Liberty 2

Bonamici, Ellis and Williamson pose in front of Liberty Elementary’s entrance following Bonamici’s tour of the school. 
Bonamici at Liberty 1

Tillamook Superintendent Matthew Ellis high fives first graders as they leave gym class while Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Liberty Elementary Principal Rachel Williamson greet the kids.

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici was in Tillamook on September 6, to visit Liberty Elementary School on its first day of classes.

Liberty Elementary Principal Rachel Williamson gave Bonamici a tour of the school and the congresswoman visited with Tillamook Superintendent Matthew Ellis, students and teachers.

