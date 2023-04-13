Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hosted an event to discuss the United States Department of Agriculture’s Reconnect Program, which is helping to expand rural access to broadband internet.
The event at Atfalati Ridge Elementary School in North Plains on April 5, welcomed USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres-Small, Senator Ron Wyden and various representatives from north coast organizations involved in and impacted by rural internet challenges.
USDA’s reconnect program is investing $2 billion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to expand rural access to broadband internet across the country. As of the end of last year, Oregon had received $75 million from the program, helping to connect almost 5,000 rural residents.
Bonamici opened the meeting by welcoming those assembled and thanking the school’s principal for hosting the group.
Bonamici said that internet was infrastructure in the 21st century and particularly emphasized the importance of broadband in education. She said that she was proud of the funding that the last congress had dedicated to advancing rural broadband access.
“We talked about infrastructure for a long time before we got it done,” Bonamici said.
Wyden spoke next, noting the importance of the internet in the future of medical care, especially for rural Americans. “We’ve got a lot of work to do with respect to telemedicine,” Wyden said.
Torres-Small thanked Bonamici for the invite and said that in addition to facilitating education and telemedicine, broadband access in rural communities would allow for continued economic development. She said that enhancing rural broadband connectivity was key to allowing future generations to stay in those communities.
Bonamici then opened the meeting up to a discussion by the concerned stakeholders in the room.
A student from a local high school shared about his struggles with data limits constricting his educational pursuits during the pandemic. Then the principal of the newly constructed elementary school hosting the event discussed the importance of having broadband at the school and in the growing neighborhood it serves.
Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto reiterated the importance of broadband connectivity in both education and economic development for rural communities. He talked about Nestucca School District, where all the students have Chromebooks but less than 40% had internet access at home suitable for educational pursuits during the pandemic.
Yamamoto discussed Tillamook’s longstanding efforts to facilitate broadband access, in the form of Tillamook Light Wave, which has worked to expand access for more than two decades. He noted that the county had been successful in applying for grants from a wide variety of organizations, including the Tillamook County Creamery Association and Business Oregon.
Yamamoto asked the federal representatives if there would be a way to streamline the grant application process for the funds. He said that the annual or biannual grant periods led to resources being spent on applications that could be better spent elsewhere. He also suggested that funds be directed through regional organizations, which could then oversee disbursement to counties and cities, saving further resources.
Other participants in the discussion echoed Yamamoto’s requests and asked that focus be given to ensuring that internet service be affordable once made available.
Torres-Small said that the USDA already has programs that provide vouchers to low-income residents to keep the cost of high-speed internet to $30 a month.
Including the $2 billion being directed through the USDA, a total of $65 billion was allocated in the infrastructure bill to increase internet access across the country. $42.45 billion of that will be dispersed through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program overseen by the Department of Commerce.
