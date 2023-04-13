Congresswoman Bonamici

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

 Courtesy photo

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hosted an event to discuss the United States Department of Agriculture’s Reconnect Program, which is helping to expand rural access to broadband internet.

The event at Atfalati Ridge Elementary School in North Plains on April 5, welcomed USDA Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres-Small, Senator Ron Wyden and various representatives from north coast organizations involved in and impacted by rural internet challenges. 

