Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici remains focused on education, affordable housing and climate issues as she begins a new term in Washington.
After redistricting in 2020, Bonamici’s district now encompasses Tillamook County and she is excited to be representing a larger portion of the Oregon coast.
“I’m honored to have Tillamook County joining the first congressional district,” Bonamici said in a recent interview with the Herald.
She has represented Clatsop County as part of her district since she was first elected to congress in 2010. She said that that experience gave her an appreciation for issues facing her coastal constituents.
A large area of focus for Bonamici is affordable and workforce housing for areas across her district.
Recently, Bonamici has been working to encourage and incentivize development of mass timber, prefabricated housing.
“It’s a win-win-win because cross-laminator mass timber is really good for our rural economies,” she said, “it helps revitalize our forest land but it’s also going to be creating sustainable, affordable housing.”
Education is another issue which will be a priority for Bonamici, as it has been since before she was elected to public office. Bonamici began her career in Washington fighting to repeal the No Child Left Behind Act and move away from an overemphasis on testing in public schools.
Bonamici recently introduced legislation to bolster mental health supports available to teachers and other school staff and is interested in expanding supports available to students.
She also mentioned that she has been investigating different methods, such as private tutoring, to help students catch up after falling behind during the pandemic.
“I want to make sure that all students have access to a well-rounded education that prepares them for life no matter what path they take,” Bonamici said.
She said that she was wary of the recent school choice movement trying to divert public education dollars to private schools that had selective admissions practices.
Protecting the ocean was another of Bonamici’s points of focus, as she is the Chairwoman of the House Oceans Caucus and serves on the environmental subcommittee of the House Committee on Space, Science and Technology.
She pointed to ocean acidification and marine debris as two of her primary concerns and said that she was working with agency officials to make continuing updates to the Save Our Seas 2.0 act.
Bonamici also said that she was recovering well from an incident in mid-January when she and her husband were struck by an automobile while crossing the street in Northwest Portland.
Bonamici said that a turning driver had not seen the pair in a crosswalk after their pedestian signal changed and knocked both over, before stopping to render aid along with other bystanders.
Bonamici hit her head, receiving a concussion and a gash which required several stitches.
