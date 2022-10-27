Erica Bomar

Erica Bomar file photo

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries released a finding last week substantiating claims of sexual discrimination made by former Tillamook Police Lieutenant Erica Bomar against the Tillamook Police Department.

The report confirmed that Bomar had been paid less money than a male subordinate and that when she complained about the pay discrepancy, Police Chief Raymond Rau retaliated by placing her on administrative leave.

