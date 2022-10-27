The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries released a finding last week substantiating claims of sexual discrimination made by former Tillamook Police Lieutenant Erica Bomar against the Tillamook Police Department.
The report confirmed that Bomar had been paid less money than a male subordinate and that when she complained about the pay discrepancy, Police Chief Raymond Rau retaliated by placing her on administrative leave.
Information about pay submitted to the bureau showed that when she was lieutenant, Bomar earned less money during the 2021 fiscal year than a male sergeant did in the same period.
When Bomar was fired, and that sergeant was promoted to fill her vacant position he earned the equivalent of 25% more than Bomar had in his first six months in the new position.
In a press release sent to the Headlight Herald Friday, the City of Tillamook said that it “confirms its position, which is that the former employee, Erica Bomar, was not mistreated or discriminated in anyway,” the release states. “As this is a confidential personnel matter, not all aspects of the investigation may be made public at this time.”
In addition to the wage claims, BOLI found that Bomar had been treated differently than her male colleagues in disciplinary matters.
Officers subordinate to Bomar refused to report to her directly, instead going outside of the chain of command to interact directly with Rau.
When Bomar complained about the insubordination, no action was taken by the department to discipline the officers. However, on another occasion when Bomar refused to follow an order that she believed would violate wage law, superiors punished her for her perceived insubordination.
BOLI is investigating a separate claim by Bomar regarding her firing, which she alleges was retaliatory and illegal. A finding on that claim is expected in the next few weeks.
Bomar’s attorney, Randy Harvey, is also representing former Tillamook Police Department employee Molly Folkema in a separate case against the department.
Folkema alleges that an officer on the force repeatedly sexually harassed her and that when she complained she was fired in retaliation.
The BOLI findings substantiating Bomar’s claim come with a letter of right to sue on the claims, with filings required within 90 days.
Harvey said that his client plans to sue in Federal District Court in Portland.
