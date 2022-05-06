A potential pause in the issuance of short-term vacation rental permits was being discussed and considered at the BOCC meeting held April 27 in response to a study showing high percentage numbers of these permits in beach communities.
According to a presentation provided by Sarah Absher, the Director of Community Development in Tillamook County, 23% of dwellings located in the unincorporated area of Pacific City, most in areas close to beach with a scenic value, can be considered a short-term vacation rental property. In Pacific City there are a total of 1,288 dwellings and 278 of those have been issued short-term rental permits by the County.
“So far for the year 2022, we have received 59 applications for short-term vacation rental permits and it is my understanding that the majority of the permit applications submitted since the beginning of 2022 are located in South County,” Absher said.
In Neahkahnie, 18% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 69/385.
In Barview/Twin Rocks/Watseco, 16% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 37/234.
In Oceanside, 16% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 109/672.
In Netarts, 12% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 75/609.
In Cape Meares, 13% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 27/205.
In Neskowin, 17% of dwellings have short term rental permits; 138/874.
Absher added, “Anecdotally, the increase in south county permits is possibly a result of the Lincoln County short term rental regulation ballot measure 21-203.”
Absher said, “The department of community development is asking the Tillamook BOCC for a pause, starting in June or July, of the issuance of short-term vacation rental permits; we recognize action by the board could have consequences, but essentially this is just pumping the breaks, allowing real estate transactions to continue and finish and we wouldn’t issue more permits until the short-term rental committee work is finished.”
In addition, Absher recommended that the methodology be the same for how the county moves forward with issuing new permits but the percentage cap for each community be different to ensure each different community is met with their specific needs.
Commissioner Yamamoto said, “It’s a lot to think about, this becomes very complex and very serious discussion.”
The BOCC agreed that some conversation moving forward in regards to short-term rental regulation should be held in a meeting where public comment is allowed and taken into consideration before potentially pausing or applying caps on permits for these beach communities.
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
