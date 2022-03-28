Boat Fire at the Port of Garbaldi
- Garibaldi Fire and Rescue
At 2:54 this morning Garibaldi Fire was paged for a Boat Fire at the Port of Garbaldi. The first unit to respond was able to identify the severity and requested mutual aid from Bay City Fire prior to arrival. The fully involved boat was brought under control quickly minimizing further damage to adjacent vessels. The boat was a total loss and 2 other boats were damaged. All the vessel owners have been notified.
Everyone did a fantastic job working together to bring this incident under control.
We would like to thank Tillamook 911, Bay City Fire Department, Port of Garibaldi and the US Coast Guard Tillamook Bay for their assistance .
