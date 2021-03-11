Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Dennis Greiner and Ben Berger responded to a reported capsized boat Tuesday, March 9, in the Pacific Ocean near Cape Kiwanda. Despite being cautioned by fellow dory fishermen due to adverse conditions, a commercial fisherman launched his 21-foot wooden dory boat into the surf to retrieve his crab gear.
According to Marine Deputy Dennis Greiner's investigation and interview with the captain, the captain and one observer occupied the boat. The two men were making their third attempt to get through the surf when they took water over the bow. The captain then decided it was too rough and turned around to head back to the beach.
The boat began to take water over the transom and their bailing could not keep up with the amount of water entering the vessel. The captain attempted to motor their way back to the beach, but when it became obvious the boat was sinking, they abandoned the boat.
Or, as the Captain told Greiner, he "ghost-rided the whip to the beach, man, jumped out and that was it."
According to the report, neither man was wearing life jackets. However, they were wearing wetsuits, claimed to be experienced surfers and were able to swim to shore.
"We make tough decisions every day. Sometimes we make the wrong call," said another dory fisherman with more than 20 years of experience that watched the capsizing unfold.
Recognizing the inherent dangers and risks involved with commercial fishing, Greiner had a thought to consider: "Your livelihood is not worth your life."
