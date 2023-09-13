Tillamook State Forest Idaville

A portion of the Tillamook State Forest located just outside the unincorporated community of Idaville.

Oregon Board of Forestry Chair Jim Kelly elected to set aside a resolution that he had added to the board’s meeting on September 7. The resolution would have instructed staff to increase harvest levels under a new Habitat Conservation Plan for a final draft while simultaneously approving those revisions and the plan for submission to the federal government.

Other board members expressed concern at the late addition of the proposed resolution to the meeting’s agenda and thanked Kelly for not pursuing it. They said that they supported increasing harvest levels while completing the plan development process in public meetings.

