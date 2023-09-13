Oregon Board of Forestry Chair Jim Kelly elected to set aside a resolution that he had added to the board’s meeting on September 7. The resolution would have instructed staff to increase harvest levels under a new Habitat Conservation Plan for a final draft while simultaneously approving those revisions and the plan for submission to the federal government.
Other board members expressed concern at the late addition of the proposed resolution to the meeting’s agenda and thanked Kelly for not pursuing it. They said that they supported increasing harvest levels while completing the plan development process in public meetings.
“I am committed to us being successful in getting this but I’m not committed to an HCP that isn’t appropriately well balanced, and that’s going to have to be a judgment for each of us,” Kelly said.
The resolution that Kelly considered bringing forward was authored by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) staff in August and added to the agenda late in the month. Kelly explained that the resolution had been written to address concerns from forest trust land counties and the public over significantly reduced timber harvest levels expected under a habitat conservation plan (HCP) that has been under development since 2018.
Kelly’s resolution would have instructed ODF staff to modify the HCP to maximize timber harvest levels as much as possible while complying with the Endangered Species Act and other applicable federal laws and guidelines. The resolution also would have given approval to the resulting document with “no need for staff to return to the Board for further direction.”
This resolution drew negative feedback from public commenters at the meeting, and particularly from Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto, who serves as the chair of the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Council (FTLAC). Appearing in that capacity before the board on September 6, Yamamoto complained that the proposed resolution had not been brought to the FTLAC’s attention by ODF staff either at their last meeting in August or when it was added to the board’s agenda.
Yamamoto said that after learning about the proposed resolution from a third party, he had inquired with ODF staff about the resolution and been informed that the directed changes would only add around 5 to 10 million board feet (MMBF) of annual harvest. When added to the 180 MMBF being harvested this year under a transitional implementation plan, Yamamoto said this would still be insufficient to economically support the counties and special districts that rely on the revenue. In recent years, state forest timber sales have totaled between 225 and 250 MMBF.
Yamamoto expressed concern at the process used to add the resolution and the abdication of final review it suggested. He encouraged the board to further prioritize harvest maximization and said that they should review any future documents in public, allowing for feedback.
When the proposed resolution came up on the agenda on September 7, Kelly tabled its consideration in favor of a board discussion of the HCP process, responding to the public feedback.
The board’s other members said that they were happy that Kelly tabled the resolution, saying that it had been a surprise to them and they felt that the process needed to remain in the public eye.
They said that they supported continuing the path towards an HCP. They said that they too were interested in maximizing harvest as allowed and understanding the reduction in forecast harvest levels that has occurred through the HCP process. Initial estimates for harvest levels associated with the HCP estimated that between 225 and 250 MMBF would be harvested annually and the downward trajectory of estimates was concerning to members.
Board Member Ben Deumling said that while he wanted to see the harvest levels increased, it was not his role as a board member to demand specific harvest levels from the staff and that the board needed to trust ODF’s experts.
Board Member Karla Chambers said that it was important to her that the process achieve a balance between economic and conservation goals, a sentiment echoed by other board members. “I want to find balance and perspective because I think that’s where we’ll find a good decision,” Chambers said.
ODF State Forests Division Chief Mike Wilson explained that the downward revisions to harvest projections had come as more specific data was used to develop the HCP and model harvests. He also stressed that the current transitional implementation plan, whose harvest levels have caused the concern, was regulated by both old take-avoidance approaches employed by the department and the strictures of the new HCP, potentially making harvests lower than they will be long term.
Wilson said that ODF staff will bring four scenarios to the board reflecting updated modeling for consideration at their December meeting. Wilson also said that he would more fully explain the reasons for any divergence in the projected harvest levels from earlier projections at that meeting.
Kelly cautioned that any additional modifications to the plan requested by the board would further delay the HCP’s development. He noted that similar delays had led to the failure of board attempts to develop an HCP on two prior occasions.
Board Member Chandra Ferrari also reminded the board and public that final approval for the HCP will come from federal agencies. Those agencies will determine if the HCP comports with the Endangered Species Act and other federal conservation legislation without consideration for harvest levels. Ferrari also asked Wilson to consider the financial impacts that harvest decreases would have on ODF’s budget, which receives over a third of those revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.