The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank has announced that Bo Smith has accepted an offer to join the bank as a commercial lender covering Lincoln and Tillamook Counties. Smith began his new position earlier this month.
After graduating high school in Coulterville, Illinois, Smith attended the University of Arkansas, where he studied Political Science and met his wife, Jaime, an Arkansas native. Both continue to be rabid Razorbacks fans, a rather futile pursuit in recent years.
Smith spent several years working in commercial & industrial chemical sales in Knoxville, Tennessee. During 2004, the Smiths decided to follow their hearts and move more than 2600 miles to Waldport, to found Lighthouse Baptist Church, where Bo still serves as pastor.
Smith’s banking career began in 2005, when he was hired by Bank of the West to become a personal banker in Yachats. After demonstrating considerable abilities in lending, he was promoted to branch manager, a position he served in for six years. Bo then spent three years working for Umpqua Bank in Waldport before accepting a position as a commercial lender with West Coast Bank, which was subsequently acquired by Columbia Bank. Eight years later, citing a desire to “return to his roots at a locally-owned institution”, he accepted an offer to join the commercial lending team at Oregon Coast Bank.
“Loan committees from out of the area or out of state can’t understand the needs of our coastal businesses as well as local bankers,” explains Smith. “That’s why Oregon Coast Bank plays such a vital role in our local economy. They appreciate the values here. I wanted to be a part of that.”
Bo and Jaime own a home in Tidewater and have three children: Allen, Bre and Charity. A member of the Waldport Booster Club, Bo also chairs the micro-lending committee and the investment committee for STBC (Siletz Tribe Business Corporation). In his offhours, Bo enjoys fishing, watching baseball, and “fighting a losing battle with the blackberries” on the family property.
Locally owned and operated, Oregon Coast Bank operates offices in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook. The bank manages over $258 million in assets and is credited with providing more than $800 million in loans to Lincoln and Tillamook County families and businesses.
