Photo of the former Kilchis House

Photo of the former Kilchis House

Earlier this year, the Oregon State Legislature (House Bill 5202), allocated $100 million dollars to county behavioral health agencies (through the Oregon Health Authority) to support emerging initiatives to expand/build behavioral health housing.

An allocation formula was developed by the Association of Community Mental Health Programs to even out the awards gaps between large/small/rural and frontier counties in Oregon.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you planning to vote in the May elections for special districts in Tillamook County?

You voted: