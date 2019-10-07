A man who was accused of sex crimes against a relative has been convicted of felony second-degree sexual abuse after pleading guilty to the charge.
Eric Leonard Silva, 53, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months supervised probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender following his conviction. He was also ordered to pay $5,200.
During court proceedings, a family member of the victim read from a lengthy victim-impact statement. In the statement, the victim said he suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress and has struggled to run his business since the attack. He also pledged to advocate for sexual assault victims.
“You may never know the pain you caused by one gross action and you never will unless you yourself are violated,” the victim said.
Silva, a Beaver resident, was arrested in May of this year on a Tillamook County warrant that was issued the month before. Taken into custody in Grant County, law enforcement officials from both counties declined to comment the details of Silva’s arrest.
A grand jury indictment for charges of first-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse, both felonies, was filed in Tillamook County Circuit Court on April 25 against Silva. The crimes allegedly occurred at Christmas in 2013 in the Tillamook County area.
According to the indictment, Silva was accused of unlawfully engaging in oral sexual intercourse with a victim who was “incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness.”
A warrant was issued for Silva’s arrest following the grand jury indictment, requiring a bail amount of $50,000 on the sodomy charge as well as $10,000 bail for the sex abuse charge. First-degree sodomy carries a minimum sentence of eight years and four months under Measure 11. Oregon voters approved Ballot Measure 11 in November of 1994, which dictates mandatory minimum prison sentences for certain crimes with no possible reduction in sentences.
Court documents show Silva was taken into custody in Grant County, Oregon, on May 10, and was lodged at the Grant County Jail. He was later moved to the Tillamook County Jail. Tillamook County District Attorney William Porter previously declined to comment on the details of the case. Records requests on the matter were also denied.
Silva was reportedly a co-owner of Sunset Canyon Jerseys in Tillamook County. The Statesman Journal reported Sunset Canyon Jerseys was fined $9,500 for repeatedly releasing manure to a ditch entering the Nestucca River that flows to Nestucca Bay near Pacific City. The Statesman Journal said state agriculture inspectors responded to a complaint of foamy water in the river, finding high levels of E. coli in the ditch leading from the farm.
According to The Statesman Journal’s report, Sunset Canyon Jerseys was fined $36,280 in 2017, and $2,376 in 2011, for the same violations, and was cited but not fined for manure discharge violations in 2012, 2010 and 2007. It was reportedly cited for recordkeeping violations in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.