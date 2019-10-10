Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office advised south Tillamook County residents on bear-proofing their yards and neighborhoods after an increase in bear sightings and contacts.
According to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, bear-proofing your yard and neighborhood can help avoid potentially dangerous bear encounters and keep Oregon’s bears safe and where they belong – in the wild.
Most problems are caused by people feeding bears, either actively or inadvertently. Once habituated to finding food near homes, bears can become a threat to human safety and must often be euthanized. Follow these guidelines to protect both humans and bears.
Keep pet food indoors. Feed pets in the house, garage or enclosed kennel. Hang bird feeders from a wire at least 10 feet off the ground and 6 to 10 feet from the trunk of tree. Remove fruit that has fallen from trees.
Add lime to compost piles to reduce odors ― do not compost meat, bones, fruit, dairy products or grease. Secure garbage cans in a garage, shed or behind a chain link or electric fence. Put garbage cans out just before pick-up time, not the night before.
Purchase bear-proof garbage cans if necessary. Take garbage with you when leaving your vacation home. Clean garbage containers regularly with bleach or moth balls to reduce odors.
Use electric fencing to keep bears from orchards, gardens, compost, beehives and berries. Store livestock food in a secure place. Don’t leave scented candles, soap or suntan lotions outdoors or near open windows. Keep barbeques clean. Store them in a shed or garage.
Talk to neighbors to encourage everyone in the neighborhood to remove attractants. Stay indoors and allow a snooping bear to move on. Never, ever feed a bear. Teach children about bear safety.
If you have a bear that has become a problem, contact the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.
For additional information go to https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wil…/living_with/black_bears.asp
