The beach access ramp the beach access ramp at Cape Kiwanda on Hungry Harbor Road in Pacific City is closed for all traffic until further notice, according to a report from the Tillamook County Public Works Department.
The report said the beach access ramp is currently unsafe, and until permanent repairs can be made it will remain closed.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the public works report said. “We will be working with the Oregon Parks Recreation District and emergency services to bring a resolution to this issue.”
If you have any questions, please call County Parks at 503-322-3477 ext. 4 or Tillamook County Public Works at 503-842-3419.
