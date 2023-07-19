County Courthouse 2022

Tillamook County Commissioners approved a $120,000 grant to the Bayside Commons project near Nehalem that will bring new affordable housing to north county on July 12.

The grant is structured as a forgivable loan and the funds are coming from a short-term rental operator license fee. The project will include 24 units, six one-bedroom apartments, 11 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom, constructed in Nehalem’s urban growth boundary. All units will be affordable to residents making 60% of the area’s median income.

