Tillamook County Commissioners approved a $120,000 grant to the Bayside Commons project near Nehalem that will bring new affordable housing to north county on July 12.
The grant is structured as a forgivable loan and the funds are coming from a short-term rental operator license fee. The project will include 24 units, six one-bedroom apartments, 11 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom, constructed in Nehalem’s urban growth boundary. All units will be affordable to residents making 60% of the area’s median income.
This marks the first year for the grant program and the commissioners allocated a total of $710,000 for the program last November. Bayside Commons was the fourth project to receive final funding approval from the commissioners this year. It joins the redevelopment project above the Oregon Coast Dance Studio in downtown Tillamook that received $80,000, a project in Bay City, which received $66,000 and the Kingfisher Apartments in Pacific City, which were awarded $250,000.
Commissioners once again expressed their excitement for the grant program and its early results in helping to bring much needed workforce housing to Tillamook County, where the availability rate of rental properties is below 1%.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said that the Bayside Commons project, which has also received grants from the state and Columbia Pacific CCO, was a good example of the diverse funding needed to get workforce housing built in Tillamook County. She noted that unlike in other places in the state where developers could rely on economies of scale in larger buildings to make projects economically feasible, smaller projects in Tillamook County needed supplemental funding to reach feasibility.
On Tuesday, during the commissioners’ weekly update call on KTIL, Commissioner Mary Faith Bell announced that County Clerk Tassi O’Neil will be retiring on August 31.
