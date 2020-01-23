Bay City Hall announced a water leak at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, located at 14th Street, between McCoy Avenue and Woods Street.
“We were able to isolate a small section of the water main and no residences are affected,” said City Manager Chance Steffey.
Steffey said a crew is out working on it and it should be taken care of within a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.