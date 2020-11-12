In a Bay City Council meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 10, the council created a proclamation recognizing the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office and their outstanding work in conducting the November 2020 General Election.
The proclamation reads:
City of Bay City
PROCLAMATION
2020—003
WHEREAS, the State of Oregon has been successfully conducting elections through mail-in balloting for over two decades; and
WHEREAS, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to election officials throughout the country; and
WHEREAS, in 2020 political tension and anxiety caused many to question the reliability of the vote-by-mail system; and
WHEREAS, the number of registered voters in Tillamook County has risen significantly in recent years, creating more work for election officials; and
WHEREAS, turnout in Tillamook County for the November 2020 General Election was over 81.5%; and
WHEREAS, the staff and volunteers of the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office, responsible for elections in Tillamook County, performed responsibly, reliably and professionally, sharing complete “unofficial official” results with the public at 11:30 p.m. on Election Night;
NOW, THEREFORE, we the City Council and Mayor of the City of Bay City proclaim our gratitude to the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office staff and volunteers in recognition of their dedicated, quality service that has enabled Oregon voters to be confident in our election system and results.
