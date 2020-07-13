Bay City Planning Commission is currently seeking two individuals to serve on the planning commission. Persons interested in applying for these positions would be encouraged to attend planning commission meetings on the third Wednesday of the Month. This would allow interested applicants an understanding of what the planning commission completes.
Applications are available at City Hall.
Planning commission meetings are scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 5525 B Street, Bay City, Oregon. The public is invited to attend. Special meetings will be advertised accordingly.
Planning commission members
Commission Chair: Tom Imhoff
Dan Overholser
Rick Knode
Pat Vining
Stephanie Ayhens
City Planner
Scott Fregonese
Fregonese Associates, Inc.
