A housing meeting will take place in Bay City on Tuesday Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. in the A.D. Montgomery Community Hall.
Leading the discussion along with Bay City Mayor Christopher Kruebbe are Tillamook County Commissioners, Bill Baertlein and Mary Faith Bell, Tillamook County Housing commission staff member Sarah Ashber along with two consultants in the housing industry.
The public is invited to attend this discussion about solutions for Bay City housing, issues, future and needs.
