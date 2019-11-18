Police said two people were hurt in a crash on U.S. 101 in Bay City Friday night, Nov. 15.
According to Oregon State Police, at around 5:30 p.m. a black 2006 Subaru Baja was traveling northbound on the highway near McCoy Avenue when the driver tried to turn around at the intersection. The Subaru was hit a 2014 Nissan SUV traveling southbound.
The Subaru came to an uncontrolled stop in the northbound lane. The Nissan came to a controlled stop in the southbound lane. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.
The Subaru driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Melissa McCarty of Rockway Beach, was cited for careless driving. OSP said McCarty complained of rib pain and was taken by ambulance to Tillamook Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.
The Nissan driver, a 41-year-old Bay City woman, was also reportedly injured in the crash, but no details were provided regarding the extent of the injury.
Burdens Towing and South County Towing cleared the crash scene.
