Bay City’s City Council approved a new logo for the city and held the first public reading for a proposed property tax exemption for multiunit workforce housing at their meeting on February 14.
They also approved a grant agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for $250,000 of grant funding to go towards street improvements.
The project’s total cost will be just over $267,000, with the balance coming from the city’s budget. ODOT will be widening Main Street between 9th and 13th streets, widening 14th street from Spruce to Williams Street and paving 16th street between Spruce and Williams.
Work on the project will be completed within two years.
Bay City’s logo was unanimously approved by the council at the meeting.
Partners in Design and Lennox Insites developed the new logo, with the goal of standardizing and modernizing the city’s branding as part of a wayfinding update.
The new, badge-style logo features three evergreen trees over a half circle of waves, with the city’s name displayed in between on a purple banner.
The public reading of the proposed property tax exemption for multiunit, workforce housing developments was accompanied by a presentation from Thomas Fiorelli, Tillamook County’s Housing Coordinator.
Bay City’s proposed ordinance closely mirrors a similar county ordinance and the exemption it creates would be administered by the county.
Fiorelli said that the exemptions were made possible by House Bill 2377, which was passed in 2017. The bill allows cities to offer a 10-year tax exemption to developers who offer their apartments at rents affordable to residents making between 60% and 120% of the area’s median income.
To receive the full exemption, all a property’s units must be rented at those rates, although developers can charge a higher rate for some units in exchange for a shorter exemption term.
The exemption is available for new construction, as well as properties where more than 50% of a twenty-plus year-old building’s market value is spent on rehabilitation. The ordinance defines “multiunit” as three or more units on a single property.
Developers will be required to recertify their rents’ compliance with requirements annually with the county to continue qualifying for the exemption.
Fiorelli said that the burden of the tax exemption, which is available until 2027, is shared between the city, county and the other special districts serving the property.
The second public reading of the ordinance take place at next month’s city council meeting before a vote is held.
The council approved the budgetary moves to start work on the new hiker and biker campground at Al Griffin Memorial Park.
They made room in the budget for the $318,000 in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department funding for the project and approved $230,000 of that being spent on an ADA-accessible shower.
Councilors unanimously also approved a $7,500 grant for the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival, as well as a budget schedule, contract extension with interim Fire Chief Dale Kamrath and a city engineering contract with AKS Engineers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.