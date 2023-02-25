Bay City New Logo 2023

Bay City’s City Council approved a new logo for the city and held the first public reading for a proposed property tax exemption for multiunit workforce housing at their meeting on February 14. 

They also approved a grant agreement with the Oregon Department of Transportation for $250,000 of grant funding to go towards street improvements.

