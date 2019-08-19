Bay City Council approved a contract with a new city attorney last month. Christy Monson was chosen after a statewide search, according to Mayor Christopher Kruebbe.

Bay City's previous city attorney Lois Albright recently resigned after more than three decades, citing an adversarial relationship with her employer and scrutiny in the Headlight Herald.

Monson has focused her career on public-entity advocacy, according to her website. She has served as Legal Counsel and Lobbyist for the League of Oregon Cities and, prior to law school, as a school district Communications Director. Monson now advises governments on all aspects of public law.

She specializes in employment and labor matters, elected official training, intergovernmental relations, ethics, and telecommunications. She is also a regular trainer for many associations, including the Special Districts Association of Oregon, the Oregon Fire District Directors, and the League of Oregon Cities.

Monson served as a chairperson of the Oregon State Bar’s Government Law Section. She has co-authored the government ethics chapter for the League of Oregon Cities City Councilor Handbook. She is also a member of the Oregon City Attorneys Association and has served as an advisory member on many legislative workgroups, including the Oregon Law Commission’s Government Ethics Work Group.

She and her husband own a Eugene backpacking store, which she said gives her a hands-on understanding of employer-employee relations. In her spare time, she hikes and skis with her family and Allie, her golden retriever.

Education

J.D. University of Oregon Law School (2000)

B.A. in Political Science, University of Idaho, Phi Beta Kappa (1992)

Practice Areas

Government Law

Employment and Labor Law

Intergovernmental Relations

Government Ethics

Trainings for City Councilors and Boards

Ordinance Drafting

Legislative Advocacy and Lobbying

Urban Renewal

Public Contracting

Intergovernmental Agreements

Public Meetings and Open Records Laws

City and District Annexations, Formations and Mergers