Using the arts as a means of addressing community need is at the heart of 36 projects awarded $205,386 by the Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grant program for fiscal year 2020. The Arts Build Communities program targets broad geographic impact and arts access for underserved audiences in Oregon.
Projects funded include “Anna & Abby’s Yard in Forest Grove,” an accessible playground with a culturally responsive design that supports inclusion for children with disabilities by Harper’s Playground; Cameras for Change, an Outside the Frame project offering film training and equipment access for youth experiencing homelessness in Portland; and “What I Know for Sure,” a writing/performance project featuring seniors from both the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center and EagleRidge High School in Klamath Falls.
“This program provides financial support to arts and other community-based organizations for projects that address a local community problem, issue or need through an arts-based solution," said Arts Commission Vice Chair Jenny Green, who led the review panel. “Local citizens employ creative thinking and collective response to identify a local need and provide an arts-based solution.”
The grants also spark and leverage many other investments and resources, serving as a catalyst for greater economic and civic impact, Green said.
In recent years, Arts Build Communities projects attracted more than $600,000 in additional investment, much of it representing salaries paid to artists and others as well as products and services purchased in the funded communities.
Arts Build Communities grants are made possible through a funding partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
A few of the FY2020 recipients are:
Applegate Regional Theatre Inc, Veneta: $3,276
To support a local history writing competition for youth in two local school districts resulting in a show celebrating seven winners. The award will fund printing flyers, performance advertising and a videographer as well as props, sets and costumes for the production.
Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), Portland: $5,832
To create a cultural event series at the Orchards of 82nd (O82), a multi-use development comprising 48 units of affordable housing and APANO’s new community space. The series will include four to six events and be grounded in the recently-completed Orchards of 82nd Art Plan. Funds will be used for programmatic expenses such as artist fees and supplies. The primary audience will be O82 residents and neighbors in East Portland.
Bay City Arts Center, Bay City: $5,158
To support the 2019-20 Youth Art Education Integration Project. Arts instructors provide art education at K-8 Central Tillamook schools with emphasis on math, science, social studies and humanities themed art projects. The grant award will support art instructor labor, art supplies and tools.
Boom Arts, Portland: $4,973
To support the Acting Out Festival, a three-day festival with a mix of contemporary outdoor theatre, promenade and circus performances plus try-it-yourself workshops in partnership with The Circus Project and Portland Parks and Recreation. Funds will support artist fees and travel.
Cascade School of Music, Bend: $6,079
To support the continuation and expansion of the CSM Outreach Program. Funds will support the Awesome After School Orchestra program at three elementary schools, a Youth Enrichment class at Boys & Girls Club Bend, an intergenerational Kindermusik (ages 1-5) class at Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living & Memory Care and a bi-lingual Kindermusik class for the Latino Community.
Central Oregon LandWatch, Bend: $6,450
To support the second phase of #ProjectUnderpass to co-design and install a mural with Latinx students for the south pedestrian railroad tunnel of the Franklin underpass in Bend. Funds will support artist fees, paint and supplies, safety equipment, interpretation and/or translation services, facilitation and participant incentives.
Chinese Friendship Association of Portland, Tigard: $5,195
To support the 2020 Lunar New Year celebration Gala in Portland 5 (Keller Auditorium). The celebration included traditional Chinese arts and crafts typical of Chinese New Year, performances that demonstrate Chinese dance, song, martial arts and traditional Chinese instruments, Chinese fashion show, Chinese Opera singing and a magic show. The funds support artist fees, facility and equipment rental.
Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $7,000
To support "Body of Sound," a statewide tour and collaboration with DanceAbility International, the world’s leading organization for mixed ability dance. “Body of Sound” will feature both classical and contemporary works for string quartet all choreographed for mixed ability dance; performances will take place April 3-7 in Portland, Bend, Ashland and Eugene. Grant award funds will support artist fees.
Deschutes Public Library Foundation, Bend: $4,293
To support the Library’s community read program, “A Novel Idea.” Residents are encouraged to read, discuss, create and explore the selected book together. “A Novel Idea” broadens cultural, social, educational and economic areas of community life by ensuring wide access through partnerships with local artists, organizations and businesses. Grant award funds will be used to purchase books and to assist in paying the author’s honorarium.
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $6,003
To support the Orchestras’ String Academy project, which brings free and low-cost beginning strings classes (violin, viola, cello and string bass) to nine low-income schools in the Eugene 4J School district, giving children of all backgrounds the benefits of learning an instrument. Grant award funds will support project management and artistic staff, scholarships, instrument purchases and repairs.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at: www.oregonartscommission.org.
