Avian influenza

HPAI (H5N1) is a highly contagious virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic bird species.

 Photo: USDA

On September 28, the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in neighboring non-commercial flocks in Tillamook County.

These are the first confirmed cases of HPAI in Tillamook County. Other Oregon counties with confirmed cases of HPAI in 2022 include Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, and Polk Counties.

