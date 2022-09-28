On September 28, the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in neighboring non-commercial flocks in Tillamook County.
These are the first confirmed cases of HPAI in Tillamook County. Other Oregon counties with confirmed cases of HPAI in 2022 include Coos, Deschutes, Lane, Linn, and Polk Counties.
The two Tillamook County flocks consist of approximately 60 chickens and ducks. The flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do not require a quarantine.
ODA in partnership with USDA APHIS Wildlife Services, humanely euthanized the flocks on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. The birds will not enter the food system.
There is no immediate public concern due to the avian influenza virus detection. Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat. Both wild and domestic poultry should be adequately prepared and cooked.
ODA advises commercial poultry and backyard flock owners to be vigilant with biosecurity measures and surveillance. Preventing any contact between wild birds and domestic flocks is the best way to protect domestic birds from HPAI.
Death or illness among domestic birds should be reported to ODA. Please report by calling 503-986-4711 (Alt phone 1-800-347-7028).
To report the death of wild birds please contact the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) by calling 1-866-968-2600 or email Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov.
