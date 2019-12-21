The Social Security Office located at 115 W Bond Street, in Astoria will relocate Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, five miles southeast to 1479 SE Discovery Lane, Suite A-130, in Warrenton. The office serves residents of Clatsop and Tillamook Counties in Oregon and Pacific County in Washington.
The new office location is accessible through public transportation. Parking is available in the building’s parking lot. The office hours for the Discovery Lane Office in Warrenton will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Business operations at the Bond Street Office in Astoria will end after closing at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Most Social Security serviced do not require a visit to a local office. Social Security has online tools to help the public navigate benefits and gather information. People 18 years old and older may sign up for a My Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
With a My Social Security account, Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income recipients can access their benefit verification letter (which serves as proof of income), payment history and earnings record instantly. Social Security beneficiaries can change their address and start of change direct deposit information online.
Those not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings information as well as estimates of future benefits. The portal also includes links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also conveniently available by dialing toll-free, 1-800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number, 1-800-325-0778.
