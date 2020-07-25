At its monthly meeting in Astoria, the North Coast Labor Federation (NCLF), the local chapter of the AFL-CIO, endorsed Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber in her campaign for the Oregon Legislature. NCLF President Mike Smith praised Weber’s dedication to working families.
“We were extremely impressed by Suzanne Weber’s experience and dedication to working families in Oregon,” Smith said. “That’s why she has our endorsement.”
Weber spoke to the Federation at their July meeting and afterward expressed her appreciation.
“I spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher," Weber said. "My husband spent decades as a trucker and a contractor. I know firsthand the struggles that working families face every single day. The working families in rural Northwest Oregon don’t care about party affiliation; they care about bringing common sense back to Salem. I’ve spent the last 18 years as a nonpartisan city councilor and mayor and that’s what I care about: common sense. We don’t need partisan activists representing us in Salem. We need experienced, nonpartisan leaders. I’m proud to be one of those leaders.”
Along with the endorsement by the North Coast Labor Federation, Weber has been endorsed by numerous other nonpartisan organizations, such as the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Oregon Small Business Association, the Oregon Realtors PAC, North Coast First PAC and many local individuals.
