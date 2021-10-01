Northwest Regional Education Service District’s (NWRESD) Diverse Educator Pathways program, available for free to high school students, classified staff and community members from participating school districts, provides linguistically and racially diverse aspiring teachers with personalized support. Participants get help completing college applications, receive feedback on submissions and get face-to-face support working through the often complex process of applying to and attending college. High school students also receive paid internships with NWRESD or with their local school district.
There are currently 123 participants and the program’s recent expansion into new school districts will open doors for more students to receive support. School district connector positions will meet with anyone interested in a career in education. In addition to support with college, scholarship and financial aid applications and essays, connectors may also establish affinity groups such as future educators clubs and collaborate with higher education partners.
Participating districts include: Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Sherwood, Tillamook and Neah-Kah-Nie, Gaston and Nestucca Valley. The team also has active partnerships with community organizations in Clatsop County.
“We are proud that so many school districts across northwest Oregon not only recognize the value in diversifying our educator workforce, but back up their values with action that will make it happen,” said Dan Goldman, superintendent. “The children in our classrooms stand to gain the most from these investments and commitments.”
Oregon’s teachers are not as racially or linguistically diverse as the students they are teaching. In northwest Oregon, according to 2019-20 data from the Oregon Department of Education, only about 10% of teachers identify as people of color, yet 30% of students identify as people of color. In Washington County that number rises to nearly 50%.
Research from the Center for American Progress indicates that when students have teachers who look like them, those students are more likely to hit benchmarks in reading and math and graduate from high school.
Students, staff or community members who want to participate in this program should email Marina Alvarez at malvarez@nwresd.org.
