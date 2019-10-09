The Art of Dying Series will present “The After Life” from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Hoffman Center for the Arts. Session fee is $5.
Kathleen Moore will facilitate a conversation and share stories from people who’ve had a near death experience (NDE).
For example, one person recalls, “It was every incredible feeling that I will never be able to describe. It was immediate peace. Absolute, whole peace all throughout me.”
Another person who had a near death experience said, “Unconditional love washed over me like a huge wave.”
If you are interested, have questions about NDE, want to share a story, or want to hear others talk about their experiences please join us in this discussion.
The Art of Dying is a program of Hoffman Center of the Arts. For details about this and upcoming programs with the Art of Dying/Aging Series, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/art-of-aging-and-dying/
