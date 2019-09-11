As part of the Art of Aging/of Dying series, DeAnna Pearl, master suicide intervention trainer for SOS Tillamook, will provide a short training on a suicide intervention model of QPR: Question, Persuade, Refer; at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Wednesday, Sep. 25. Admission is $7.
SOS Tillamook supports Tillamook County residents to strengthen resiliency by supporting continued living in health and wellness. Suicide Intervention and Prevention is everyone’s business. It takes a community to build the resiliency of a suicide safer community.
You’ll learn the difference between recognizing and acting where there are vague ideas of suicide before these lead to a self-inflicted injury and how that can mean the difference between life and death. The workshop will uncover the myths and facts about suicide and the ways to approach a person with thoughts of suicide, and where to find the resources in Tillamook County, Oregon, and the nation.
“If you can’t for some reason approach someone whom you might think is having thoughts, find someone who can,” Pearl said in a press release. “That is just as important.”
