A pair of Tillamook men were accused of stealing two trucks this past week. One was arrested by authorities and the other turned himself in.
A press release from Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 36000 block of Big Trout Road on Thursday, Oct. 17, after Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance regarding a stolen vehicle investigation that originated in Forest Grove.
Two stolen vehicles were reported – a 2019 Chevy Silverado and a 2004 Chevy Service Truck. One had a GPS tracking device that provided the vehicle’s current location.
Authorities followed the GPS coordinates to the Big Trout Road residence and located the Silverado parked in the driveway. The keys to the vehicle were allegedly found in the possession of Tanner L. Turner, 20, of Tillamook.
Turner was arrested and taken to the Tillamook County Jail, charged with post-prison supervision violation and fraudulent use of a credit card (counterfeit/forgery) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said during the investigation another suspect was identified, Jesse D. Merrill, 25, of Tillamook.
On Friday, Oct. 18, Merrill turned himself in at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with a post-prison supervision violation, second-degree criminal trespass (unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle), first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and there may be additional suspects.
