WWII Vets

Sitting up-front, WWII Veterans, Virgil Simmons, Rudy Fenk, Pat Patterson, Thomas Blanchard and Owen Nicholson were honored at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Air Museum on Veterans Day.

 Headlight photo by Joe Warren

Tillamook County celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony hosted by the Air Museum, the local VFW, and the Tillamook County Veterans Service Office honoring all veterans, past and presently serving our country.

The Day’s events included free meals around the county at various businesses, a fly-over by two Oregon Air National Guard F-15s, music and a ceremony honoring veterans and highlighting five of Tillamook County’s WWII heroes.

Fly Over

A fly-over by two Oregon Air National Guard F-15s got the ceremony started as they flew over the Air Museum.
WWII Vets

Taps was played to end the ceremony.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.