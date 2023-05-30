Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

On January 12, Jason Scott Miner, 35, pled no contest to one count of aggravated harassment, a class C felony, committed on or about September 3, 2022. Miner was sentenced to two years in prison and two years on probation following his release. 

On March 10, Russell Ray Howard, 39, pled no contest to one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about June 27, 2022. Howard was sentenced to time served in jail.

