On January 12, Jason Scott Miner, 35, pled no contest to one count of aggravated harassment, a class C felony, committed on or about September 3, 2022. Miner was sentenced to two years in prison and two years on probation following his release.
On March 10, Russell Ray Howard, 39, pled no contest to one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about June 27, 2022. Howard was sentenced to time served in jail.
On March 29, Abbigale Michelle Hedley, 38, pled guilty to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 23, 2022. On May 1, Hedley was sentenced to time served in jail.
On April 17, Sean Michael Richards, 31, pled no contest to one count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor, committed on or about April 25, 2022. On May 5, Richards was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.
On April 18, Clinton Eric Branum, 46, pled no contest to one count of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about January 18, 2022. Branum was sentenced to 13 months in prison and one year probation upon his release.
On April 24, Kevin James Troudt, 61, pled guilty to one count of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about March 23. Troudt was placed on bench probation for 12 months.
On April 24, Josse Marie Pyshny, 35, pled no contest to one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 22, 2021. Pyshny was sentenced to time served in jail and her license was suspended for 90 days.
On April 24, Curtis James Cavitt, 50, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 4, 2021. Cavitt was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, his driver’s license was suspended for one year and he was placed on probation for 24 months.
On April 25, Chelsea Marie Beeler was found to be in violation of her probation on one count of theft in the first degree, after using or possessing controlled substances, failing to report for probation and failing to undergo an alcohol and controlled substance evaluation. Beeler’s probation was revoked and she was remanded to the custody of the Tillamook County Sheriff for 180 days.
On April 26, Daniel Robert Essary admitted to having contact with his victim, and to consuming and possessing alcohol and a controlled substance, in violation of his probation for assault and attempted strangulation. Essary’s probation was continued but he was sentenced to ten days in jail as a sanction for the probation violation.
On April 27, Jose Maria Sanchez Ponce, 32, pled guilty to one count of criminal mischief in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about November 7, 2022. Ponce was scheduled to 10 days in jail and 18 months’ probation.
On April 27, Jaren Dean Moore, 24, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 3, 2022. Moore was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years on probation and his driver’s license was suspended for three years.
On April 28, Todd Richard Beauchamp, 56, pled no contest to one count of attempting to commit the class B felony of sexual abuse in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about January 1, 2017. Beauchamp was sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years on probation.
On May 3, Kenneth Robert Wirth, Jr., 31, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 24, 2022. Wirth was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On May 5, Alex Wesley Morlang Hurley, 28, pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, a class B felony, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanors, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, class A misdemeanors, and one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, with all offenses committed on or about March 31, 2022. Hurley was sentenced to four years in prison and five years on supervised probation, his license was revoked for life and was ordered to pay a total of $2,810 in attorney fees, and fines and fees to the court.
On May 5, Grace Darling, 39, pled guilty to one count of violating animal wildlife law with a culpable mental state by taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation wildlife law or a rule, a class A violation, committed on or about January 20. Darling’s shellfish permit was revoked for three years and she was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On May 5, Mu Hsit, 30, pled guilty to one count of violating animal wildlife law with a culpable mental state by taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation wildlife law or a rule, a class A violation, committed on or about January 20. Hsit’s shellfish permit was revoked for three years and she was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On May 5, Saw Ta Bo, 33, pled guilty to one count of violating animal wildlife law with a culpable mental state by taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation wildlife law or a rule, a class A violation, committed on or about January 20. Bo’s shellfish permit was revoked for three years and he was ordered to pay a $440 fine and $368 in attorney fees.
On May 5, Lah Gay Paw, 31, pled guilty to one count of violating animal wildlife law with a culpable mental state by taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation wildlife law or a rule, a class A violation, committed on or about January 20. Paw’s shellfish permit was revoked for three years and she was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On May 5, Naw Htee Hser Wah, 36, pled guilty to one count of violating animal wildlife law with a culpable mental state by taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation wildlife law or a rule, a class A violation, committed on or about January 20. Wah’s shellfish permit was revoked for three years and she was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On May 5, Nicholas Allen Stone, 34, pled guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 23. Stone was sentenced to 48 hours in jail.
On May 8, Brianna Richelle Chambers, 29, pled no contest to one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 12, 2022, and one count of private indecency, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about the same date. Chambers was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay $200 in fines.
On May 9, Charles Frederick Seeling, 34, pled no contest to one count of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or between March 1, 2022, and March 15, 2022. Seeling was sentenced to 13 months in prison followed by one year of post-prison supervision.
On May 12, Christopher Leon Foss, 32, pled no contest to one count of failure to perform duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 29. Foss was sentenced to two days in jail and one year on probation while his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and he was ordered to pay $246.60 in restitution.
On May 15, Ian Robert Dooher, 35, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 9, 2022. Dooher was placed on probation for three years during which time his driver’s license will also be suspended and he was ordered to pay a $2,000 DUII fine and $255 intoxicant conviction fee.
On May 15, Anthony Snodderly, 27, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 12. Snodderly was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, two years on probation and an 11-month-and-29-day driver’s license suspension and ordered to pay $2,623 in fees and fines.
On May 15, Joseph Edward Reynolds, 18, pled guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or between January 1 and February 6. Reynolds was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay $2,232.89 to O’Reilly Auto Parts.
On May 15, Brittney Nichoal Stinnett, 32, pled no contest to one count of attempting to commit assault in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 9. Stinnett was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine to the court and $658 in restitution.
On May 15, Asariel Cesar Gonzalez Martinez, 23, pled guilty to two counts of recklessly endangering another person, class A misdemeanors, both committed on December 5, 2021. Gonzalez Martinez’s license was suspended for 90 days and he was placed on probation for one year.
