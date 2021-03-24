The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation has opened their application for scholarships to attend Tillamook Bay Community College this fall. Applications must be completed by May 23 to receive funding for fall term.
The scholarship process is completed online at tillamookbaycc.edu and clicking on the ‘Paying for College’ tab then selecting scholarships. From there, students complete and submit one application to assess their eligibility for multiple scholarships.
The TBCC Foundation has more than $40,000 to award to students, which can help pay for tuition, fees, books, educational supplies and sometimes even living expenses. There are scholarship opportunities for part- and full-time students, students with financial aid, and even students with a low GPA.
Scholarships are awarded in June, with funds dispersed in the fall. Unlike federal and private loans, scholarship dollars do not have to be paid back, making them a cost-effective way to help pay for your college education.
For more information on TBCC Foundation scholarships, contact Britta Lawrence at 503.842.8222 ext. 1026 or email brittalawrence@tillamookbaycc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.